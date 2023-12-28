Top photos of 2023: See B.C. through the lens of Black Press Media’s journalists

Here are some of our favourite photos from the year, picked by our teams



























































Previous Next 1 / 1 A selection of some of Black Press Media’s top photos for 2023. (Black Press Media Advertisement Expand

Across the province, Black Press Media journalists took thousands of photos in 2023. The photos ranged from sports to hard news to features and portraits. Here is just a selection of some of the photos.