Top tourism executives in B.C. earn almost $1 million

Destination B.C., the Crown corporation marketing British Columbia as a global tourism destination, paid its top four executives nearly $1 million in total compensation in the fiscal year of 2017-18.

Marsha Walden, chief executive officer, received the highest total compensation with $ 296,487. Grant L. Mackay, vice-president for industry development, earned the second-highest total with $235,491, followed by Maya Lange, vice-president for marketing with $194,252 and Richard Porges, vice-president for corporate development, with $192,818, for a grand total of $919,048 for the quartet.

Tourism currently ranks as the No. 1 industry in British Columbia, with Destination B.C. supporting the marketing efforts of some 19,000 tourism businesses in British Columbia.

Estimates released by BC Statistics released in December 2017 for 2016 shows that the tourism industry generated $17 billion in revenue, an increase of 7.9 per cent over 2015. In addition, tourism contributed $7.9 billion to the provincial GDP and employed over 133,100 people.

