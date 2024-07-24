Crisis centre urges action on femicide in B.C. following Tori Dunn murder

Surrey's Tori Dunn among the victims named in letter to B.C. government

A Vancouver-based rape crisis centre is asking the provincial government to do more to protect women from violent repeat offenders.

Vancouver Rape Relief & Women's Shelter sent a letter Wednesday (July 24) to Premier David Eby and Attorney General Niki Sharma to create "real measures" to protect women in B.C.

This letter comes after Eby commented that the death of Surrey resident Tori Dunn should have never happened.

First responders from Surrey RCMP attended a residence near the 9800-block of 182A Street at around 10 p.m. on June 16 and found Dunn suffering from life-threatening injuries. Dunn, 30, died of her injuries.

Adam Mann, 40, was charged on June 28 with second-degree murder in connection to her death. He has a lengthy criminal record in Canada.

"The issue of repeat violent offenders being released back into the community was why we paired up with Ontario, actually, and went to the federal government and said they've got to change the bail rules to make sure that they're addressing this issue to keep communities safe," Eby previously said.

These changes should have prevented Dunn's death, and they didn't, Eby said.

Hilla Kerner, a Vancouver Rape Relief & Women's Shelter collective member, said they are calling on the government to "create real measures to monitor and supervise violent men and to provide adequate training for Crown Counsel and judges so that men who are charged with assault and/or threats of violence against women are held in custody until the completion of justice proceedings."

"The heartbreaking and senseless violent death of Tori could, and should, have been prevented. Alas, the same is true in other cases of femicide in British Columbia," Kerner said.

The release went on to name other cases in B.C. of what they call femicide, including the death of April Monk on Feb 7, 2022 in Fort St. James.

A B.C. Supreme Court judgment noted that Monk's partner, Donald James Beynon, pled guilty to manslaughter on May 17, 2024, and was sentenced to five years in prison; after time served, he will serve 19 months in jail.

Beynon had previously been charged with assaulting Monk in 2021 and was released on conditions that included that he have no contact with Monk.

Other cases cited in the letter remain at various stages of the court system.

"Routinely, men that are deemed dangerous by Crown prosecutors and judges, as evidenced by the granting of protection orders and/or no-contact as a bail condition, are released into the community and, as a result, fatally harm women," Kerner said. "British Columbia must do better to ensure women’s safety and to protect women’s lives."

Sharma said in an earlier statement that the province would investigate what happened in the Tori Dunn case and put pressure on the federal government.

"In this case, the BC Prosecution Service had approved charges for a separate crime, and asked that the suspect be held in custody. Despite this, he was released back into the community, where he's alleged to have committed this horrific crime."

This letter echoes the Dunn family's call for a change to the justice system.

Tori Dunn's father, Aron, held a press conference at Surrey Bend Regional Park June 28 alongside Tori's partner, Trafford Wace, with BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad and Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko.

"The charges laid today (June 28) against the man accused of killing my daughter bring a mix of emotions," Aron said. "We are happy that these charges are being laid, but we're also still angry."

Aron said his family is angry at Mann and the justice system and its failure to protect Tori.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. We have moments where we all break down and cry, and then we have moments where we have to be strong and get the word out and for changes to take place."

Her family is doing what they believe Tori would do: fight for change.

Tori's cousin, Chasity, created an online petition July 3 calling on the legal system to "undertake a comprehensive internal review of the decisions and legal procedures leading up to the tragedy that has befallen Tori." The petition has 4,198 signatures as of July 24.

"We beg you to remember Tori Dunn — remember her life that was so needlessly and cruelly cut short, and remember the failings that led to her untimely demise," reads the campaign.