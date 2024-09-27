 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Tornado touches down in Kootenay Boundary region off Highway 33

The tornado touched down near Fiva Cr and Christian Valley Road
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is warning residents to stay clear of downed power lines. 

A tornado swept through the Kootenays the afternoon of Sept. 25. 

The RDKB said the tornado touched down near Fiva Creek and Christian Valley Roads. Firefighters were dispatched from Big White. 

The storm also hit the Okanagan. 

Anyone affected by the storm within the RDKB is asked to contact the emergency operations centre at 1-888-747-9119. 

FortisBC is reporting more than 600 customers are in the dark along the Highway 33 Corridor/Anarchist Mountain/Christian Valley. 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

More News

West Kootenay ferries to keep operating as labour dispute goes to mediation
West Kootenay ferries to keep operating as labour dispute goes to mediation
Stinging rebuke delivered as things get buggy on B.C. campaign trail
Stinging rebuke delivered as things get buggy on B.C. campaign trail
Results in an hour? Electronic counters snip B.C. election results wait
Results in an hour? Electronic counters snip B.C. election results wait