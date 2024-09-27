Tornado touches down in Kootenay Boundary region off Highway 33

The tornado touched down near Fiva Cr and Christian Valley Road

Scenes from Highway 33 after tornado touched down on Sept. 25.

Scenes from Highway 33 after tornado touched down on Sept. 25.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is warning residents to stay clear of downed power lines.

A tornado swept through the Kootenays the afternoon of Sept. 25.

The RDKB said the tornado touched down near Fiva Creek and Christian Valley Roads. Firefighters were dispatched from Big White.

The storm also hit the Okanagan.

Anyone affected by the storm within the RDKB is asked to contact the emergency operations centre at 1-888-747-9119.

FortisBC is reporting more than 600 customers are in the dark along the Highway 33 Corridor/Anarchist Mountain/Christian Valley.