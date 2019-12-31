“Total jerks” dump living room furniture just south of Mount Douglas Park

Rayna Corner tweeted Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2019, that someone had dumped furniture on Glendenning Road. (Twitter/Rayna)

Someone illegally dumped household items and furniture on Glendenning Road, prompting a complaint to the District of Saanich on Monday afternoon.

Another complaint came in Tuesday morning at 9:47 a.m. via Twitter from local and frequent dog-walker Rayna Corner to notify Saanich of the items. Glendenning Road runs south from Mount Doug Park to Mount Douglas Cross Road along a residential street.

In a tweet, Corner said “some total jerks” dumped items on Glendenning road, adding photos to the tweet and tagging the District of Saanich in it as well.

A Saanich spokesperson, Kelsie McLeod, said a public works crew attended the site and removed the abandoned items shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

McLeod said public works crews make every effort to clean up illegally dumped items within 48 hours.

“This can vary based on holiday schedules and the nature of the items,” McLeod said. “The items in this particular location were household items, mostly furniture. In general, items are taken to Hartland Landfill and recycled where applicable.”

McLeod said the District receives hundreds of complaints about illegal dumping in Saanich each year and coordinates efforts with the CRD to deal with illegal dumping. She said there are many options available for disposing of or reusing old items.

Some of those options include having a garage sale, posting items on Used Victoria or Craigslist, dropping off items in a community donation bin, or visiting a repair café in the Greater Victoria area to give items a second life.

Saanich residents can also purchase extra waste pick-up at a cost of $3 for an additional 25 kg pound bag, McLeod said. To notify the District of illegal dumping anywhere in Saanich, use the Report a Problem form on saanich.ca or call 250-475-5599.

