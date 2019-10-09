Tour de Rock 2019 team raises more than $1.1 million for kids cancer research

After 14 days of passionate pedaling across 1,100 kilometres, the 2019 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team has raised more than $1.1 million for children’s cancer care.
The annual, two-week bike ride had a team of 20 police officers cycle from Port Alice to Victoria, making 200 stops in more than 27 communities along the route, raising a battle cry across Vancouver Island for kids with cancer.
Money raised by the Canada-wide Cops for Cancer program supports pediatric cancer research as well as Camp Goodtimes, a medically-supervised camp experience for kids with cancer.
In Greater Victoria, Oak Bay High School and Reynolds Secondary were among those contributing to the Tour de Rock fundraiser, with many participating in head-shaving campaigns, bottle drives and other activities.
This year, teams started their trek Sept. 21 in Port Alice, already having raised $450,000. The team wrapped up their journey at Victoria’s Centennial Square on Oct. 4.
