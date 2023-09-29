Tour de Rock 2023 riders cruise through Parksville Qualicum Beach

Team heads to Port Alberni on Friday

The 2023 Tour de Rock team rolls on after a stop at Thrifty Foods in Parksville on Sept. 28. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

1 / 1 The 2023 Tour de Rock team rolls on after a stop at Thrifty Foods in Parksville on Sept. 28. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

The 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team cruised through Parksville and Qualicum Beach on Sept. 28 on a mission to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The 1,200-kilometre, two-week ride started in Port Alice on Sept. 23 and wraps up in Victoria on Oct. 6.

The team, which includes Kirk Wolstenholme, a Parksville firefighter, will be stopping at different communities to collect donations and pledges.

The money collected go to the Canadian Cancer Society. The goal this year is to raise $1 million.

Wolstenholme said the weather has been mixed so far, with some challenging conditions, but that has not damped anyone’s spirit — far from it.

“If anything I think it’s kind of brought us closer together and really helped us gel as a team and work together,” said Wolstenholme, who added it has been heart-warming and emotional talking to people whose lives have been touched by cancer.

“Like everybody, we’ve had some people in my life that have been touched by cancer and that are obviously with me in my head as we go.”

READ MORE: Parksville firefighter proud to be part of Tour de Rock 2023 team

The team received a warm welcome in PQB stops that included Bowser First Credit Union, Qualicum Beach Town Square, Bailey’s Cafe, where $1,400 was raised, Kwalikum Secondary School, where they accepted a $10,500 donation, Arrowview Elementary School, Thrifty Foods in Parksville, where the team accepted a cheque for $1,800, the Bayside Resort and finally Ricky’s Parksville.

Donations are still coming in and the final tally is not yet known.

The team heads to Port Alberni on Friday. This year is the 26th Tour de Rock.

For those who might not be able to be at any of the stop areas, they can still donate by going online at the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer website at https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR?fr_id=29021&pg=entry.

— NEWS Staff