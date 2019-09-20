Tour de Rock kicks off on Saturday morning

The 22nd annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride will take two weeks to complete

After eight months of training and Fundraising, local police officers and community members are ready to begin an 1,100 km cycling journey for cancer.

The 22nd annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is set to kick off on Saturday morning. The team will start in Port Alice and make its way down to Victoria over two weeks, visiting 29 communities along the way.

The fundraising efforts of the team go towards the Canadian Cancer Society for pediatric cancer research. So far this year the team has already raised $450,000.

Since the first ride in 1998, the Tour de Rock has raised over $25 million

The Tour de Rock is set to arrive in Victoria for the grand finale on Oct. 4.

For more information, or to make a donation you can visit tourderock.ca

