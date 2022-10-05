Tour de Rock rider Karen Robinson with honourary rider Lily Lecinana. Lecinana donated $500 to Tour de Rock, while École Poirier Elementary School students handed over $1,500. (Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror)

Tour de Rock rider Karen Robinson with honourary rider Lily Lecinana. Lecinana donated $500 to Tour de Rock, while École Poirier Elementary School students handed over $1,500. (Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror)

Tour de Rock receives warm welcome in Sooke

Ecole Poirier greets riders with $1,500 donation

Students lined the road to École Poirier Elementary School with thunderous cheers and wildly enthusiastic waves to greet the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders on Wednesday afternoon.

Rider Karen Robinson, a Saanich constable and Sooke resident, introduced every rider in this year’s Tour de Rock to the throng of elementary school students, many holding handmade cards that delivered their messages of gratitude and support.

Ecole Poirier Grade 1 and kindergarten teacher Kristy Zinkowski, flanked by students Denzil Rundell and Nicola Veltri, presented Robinson with a check for $1,500 they raised through several initiatives.

Just before the riders were set to leave, Robinson’s honourary rider, Lily Lecinana, surprised her with a thank-you card and $500 she raised by collecting bottles.

“I’m very excited to be riding in my hometown of Sooke,” Robinson said. “The support and energy from Lily and the students and the community has been inspirational. They have backed me throughout my entire journey with hugs, stories, fundraisers and their good wishes along the way. It has kept me strong and in high spirits throughout the entire ride. I am so honoured to be riding home with this amazing community cheering me on! Thank you, Sooke, for continuing to be amazing!”

The day was also highlighted by seeing her daughters and honourary rider at École Poirier, Robinson added.


Tour de Rock rider Karen Robinson, a Saanich police constable and Sooke resident, greets students at École Poirier Elementary School on Wednesday. (Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror)
