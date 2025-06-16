Tourism groups on either side of B.C. border call for U.S. tariff resolution

International Selkirk Loop represents about 350 members in the West Kootenay, northeastern Washington State, and north Idaho

An organization that promotes cross-border tourism between the West Kootenay and United States says international trade disputes are impacting local economies.

The International Selkirk Loop is a non-profit tourism organization that represents approximately 350 members based in the West Kootenay, northeast Washington State and northern Idaho. The "loop" it promotes is a 450-kilometre drive that takes visitors to stops in each region.

In an open letter published June 6, the group called on Canadian and American elected officials to urge policymakers toward "a swift resolution on any trade discussions that could negatively impact the economies of communities along the U.S.-Canada border.” The economic well-being and friendly relations of border communities, the letter argues, depends on settling the ongoing trade war and lifting travel restrictions.

Global Affairs Canada has warned that visitors crossing the border into the United States may be detained. The ongoing trade war meanwhile intensified earlier this month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an increase of 50 per cent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Donna Molvik, executive director for the International Selkirk Loop, told the Nelson Star that it was prompted to publish the statement out of concern for the communities it represents.

“We would just like to see our elected officials on both sides of the border talk and recognize the centuries-old standing of good faith and friendship across the border. This impacts not just tourism, but it impacts family and friends across the border. In effect it impacts cultural exchange. It's an all-encompassing situation that we're seeing.”

From January to April, there was a decline of 6,696 visitors travelling into the United States via five border crossings in the region compared to the same months in 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border crossing within the International Selkirk Loop include three that enter Washington State (Nelway-Metaline Falls near Salmo, Waneta-Boundary south of Trail, and Paterson-Frontier south of Rossland) and two heading into Idaho (Rykerts-Porthill south of Creston, and Kingsgate-Eastport east of Creston near Yahk).

There have been 35,159 crossings into Washington State this year, a decrease from 35,555 in 2024. The bigger drop is of visits into Idaho, where 51,700 cars have crossed the border compared to 58,000 last year.

That decrease follows a national trend. Only 1.3 million Canadians made land-based return trips into the United States in May, a 38.1 per cent decrease from May 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

Molvik added there are other pressures on tourism. The exchange rate isn't favourable for Canadians (the dollar was just 0.73 USD as of June 13) and border crossing schedules have gradually been reduced (Nelway's hours were cut from 12 daily to 10 in January).

Molvik lives in Newport, Wash., and said she's spoken to American campgrounds who are reporting decreased bookings this year. She's also concerned for communities such as Metaline Falls, Wash., which just held its annual Bigfoot Festival, and for Newport where rodeo events are running this month.

Federal officials, she said, need to see such events as vital to sustaining rural economies on both sides of the border.

“We just really want them to consider that they support rural communities, that they preserve what has always previously been relatively uncomplicated cross-border travel, and we want to definitely protect the partnership and relationships that we have on both sides of the border.”

The International Selkirk Loop advertises itself as North America's only multi-national scenic tourism loop, which Molvik said is responsible for drawing between 20,000-25,000 annual visitors.

One of them is Molvik herself. She visits Canada about twice a month, and said she always feels welcomed. It's a feeling she hopes elected officials on both sides of the border recognize and don't take for granted.

“This is precious to the communities, and it's core memories that we hope our visitors are forming with their families and friends when they travel around the loop and enjoy all the beautiful scenery and the hospitality. And that's something we just want to continue to work on.”