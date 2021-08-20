Victoria police Sgt. Jeremy Preston posed for a photo with a lost bird in downtown Victoria Aug. 19 to help find its owner. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police Sgt. Jeremy Preston posed for a photo with a lost bird in downtown Victoria Aug. 19 to help find its owner. (Courtesy VicPD)

Tourists, Victoria police return lost bird to owner

Owner quickly found after photos posted to social media

A small, lost bird has been returned to its owner after tourists and Victoria police discovered it downtown Thursday night.

Officers were conducting foot patrols near View and Government streets shortly before 9 p.m. when a group of tourists approached them with a small, yellow bird. The group had found the lost bird and asked officers if they could help them find the owner.

Later identified as a yellow Lutino Indian Ringneck, the bird perched on Sgt. Jeremy Preston’s shoulder while officers took photos of them and posted them to social media. Soon after, the owner saw the photos and contacted police to have their bird returned.

The bird made it home safely.

READ ALSO: Major crime in Sidney/North Saanich drops by 17% during first half of 2021

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

birdsVicPDVictoriaVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Victoria resident scratches $50K win during coffee shop stop
Next story
Lessons learned from Kelowna’s infamous 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Just Posted

PaiThomas ‘Barndawg’ Paul (from left), Addie Elliott, and Brian ‘YellowWolf’ Sampson of the Tsartlip First Nation are a group called Paint the Town Red, set to perform at an upcoming Indigenous music festival at Beckwith Park on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of Brian Sampson)
Greater Victoria Indigenous artists set to shine at Saturday event in Saanich

Phillips Brewery is postponing its Backyard Double Header event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it announced Aug. 20. (Photo courtesy of Phillips Beer/Twitter)
Phillips Brewery cancels concert double header as COVID cases rise

Victoria police Sgt. Jeremy Preston posed for a photo with a lost bird in downtown Victoria Aug. 19 to help find its owner. (Courtesy VicPD)
Tourists, Victoria police return lost bird to owner

Elizabeth Heywood scored $50,000 on a scratch and win ticket. (Courtesy B.C. Lottery Corporation)
Victoria resident scratches $50K win during coffee shop stop