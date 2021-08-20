Tourists, Victoria police return lost bird to owner

Victoria police Sgt. Jeremy Preston posed for a photo with a lost bird in downtown Victoria Aug. 19 to help find its owner. (Courtesy VicPD)

A small, lost bird has been returned to its owner after tourists and Victoria police discovered it downtown Thursday night.

Officers were conducting foot patrols near View and Government streets shortly before 9 p.m. when a group of tourists approached them with a small, yellow bird. The group had found the lost bird and asked officers if they could help them find the owner.

Later identified as a yellow Lutino Indian Ringneck, the bird perched on Sgt. Jeremy Preston’s shoulder while officers took photos of them and posted them to social media. Soon after, the owner saw the photos and contacted police to have their bird returned.

The bird made it home safely.

