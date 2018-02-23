Town hall on Woodwynn Farms this Tuesday

Rob Reid, the owner of Frontrunners and a former chair of the Creating Homefulness Society, has organized a town hall to discuss Woodwynn Farms and therapeutic recovery programs amid ongoing issues at the 193-acre Central Saanich property.

On Tues. Feb. 27, Richard Leblanc, the executive director of Woodwynn, will attend along with Dr. Vanessa Young, co-chair of the South Island Division of Family Practice; Michael Young, program head for Royal Roads University’s MA in Justice Studies; and Eileen Pepler, a management consultant and adjunct professor at the University of Western Ontario and Athabasca University. The panel will take place at St. John the Divine Anglican church at 1611 Quadra St. from 7-9 p.m. in Victoria.

The farm is likely to be sold after the original funders of the project foreclosed on their mortgage. This comes after two denials from the Agricultural Land Commission for the Society’s plan to build housing on the property.

“I think sometimes we forget about the value we can have in recovery or day to day living through various therapeutic communities, and Woodwynn is an example of one,” said Reid in an interview. “It would be good to figure out how something like that can survive and promote other ones.”

Since that announcement, buyers have contacted the Creating Homefulness Society as Leblanc has been trying to delay the sale, without the full knowledge of the board. Last Tuesday, Leblanc filed documents in the B.C. Supreme Court asking for time to meet with the Creating Homefulness Society’s board of directors and the original buyers of the farm to try and work something out. In a further development, it was revealed that Leblanc was no longer a board member of the Creating Homefulness Society. Other media reports note that a potential buyer intends to keep the farm operational and continue some aspects of the current operation.

Reid said while he was writing letters to various provincial ministries, he thought a town hall “might be a way to get some attention for this mode of treatment.”

Reid, who is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the farm currently, said he would prefer the ALC to let the farm proceed.

“I think at the end of the day it would be a fairly humane, honourable thing to do as opposed to not allowing it to happen,” said Reid. “Maybe we need to start small and grow, but I’m not sure if that was one of the solutions the ALR offered to Richard.”

Reid said he is not involved in the disagreements between the current board and Leblanc, but he has spoken to some of the board to inform them the town hall was happening.

“The big picture for me is addressing therapeutic communities as a possible solution or treatment today.”


reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Just Posted

VicPD officers assaulted by women in two separate incidents

One officer’s injuries required a hospital visit, following downtown fray

North Saanich pedals ahead with bike lane expansion

Road alignment modifications made following resident feedback

BC SPCA proposes fines for animal mistreatment, reduction in commercial trade

Animal welfare group’s ideas brought to Victoria councillors

Man identified in dog cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

Town hall on Woodwynn Farms this Tuesday

Rob Reid, the owner of Frontrunners and a former chair of the… Continue reading

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Pearkes opens doors to home renovation and decor expo

Plenty of ideas for homeowners at Victoria Early Spring Home Expo running Friday through Sunday

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Most Read