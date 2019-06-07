Township of Esquimalt seeks input for social wellness strategies

The Township of Esquimalt and Island Health are partnering on a project to assess how housing design affects the social well-being of residents.

In 2018 Esquimalt received a Community Wellness Grant from PlanH, which funds local government learning for planning healthier communities.

This has prompted a three-phase study to better enhance local neighbourhood. Following the suggestion of Island Health, the Township is paying particular attention to residents aged 8-80 who live in multi-family developments.

ALSO READ: New Official Community Plan to get first reading in Esquimalt

The first phase of this study ran from January to March 2019 in the form of conversations with focus groups, residents and local stakeholders.

The second phase is the online survey, which will run until July 3, and focuses on the social health of residents aged 8-80 who live in multi-family residential dwellings.

Following the survey, phase three will be in September 2019 in the form of an open house to present the results.

The study, including the survey, will result in a project that includes guidelines for developers to encourage and promote the inclusion of spaces designed to foster social interaction in multi-family developments.

ALSO READ: Two storeys of urgent health care proposed in Esquimalt building pitch

“Social well-being is an important component of overall health and well-being,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement. “Through our survey and other engagement activities, we’re looking for input from residents on creating homes and neighbourhoods that enhance social connectedness, inclusion and trust between neighbours.”

Home and neighbourhood features which could enhance residential wellness include shared gardens, communal kitchen spaces and on-site local shops and services.

To access the survey and to learn more, visit esquimalt.ca/.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram