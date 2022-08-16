Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

Decision to not renew policing agreement with Victoria after 2023 follows public engagement

The Township of Esquimalt plans to not renew a policing agreement that has seen it share budgeting and resources for VicPD with the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Township of Esquimalt will have a new policing arrangement after 2023, after council voted unanimously Monday not to renew the framework agreement between the municipalities of Victoria, Esquimalt and their joint police board.

The agreement – which lays out the division of budgeting and resources between the municipalities and sees the Victoria Police Department operate and staff an office in Esquimalt – expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Mayor Barbara Desjardins pointed to financial difficulties the model has created for the smaller municipality over the years, including an operating cost per officer that is the highest in the Capital Regional District, according to the township.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” the mayor said in a release. “However, this is not a sudden or new problem – Esquimalt has been burdened by this model for many years. Council is looking at all options with safety, costs and fairness in mind.”

Esquimalt plans to provide official notice to the province, which mandated VicPD take over policing services in the township in 2003, as well as the City of Victoria and the joint police board of its decision.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt rejects additional VicPD funding requests

As part of Monday’s decision, council directed staff to undertake a request for proposals to secure a consultant to propose one or more police service delivery models. Development of a transition plan for moving from VicPD and the joint police board model, as well as a public engagement strategy, will make up part of the consultant’s work. The RFP will be made public Wednesday (Aug. 17).

The township is also requesting $150,000 from the province to prepare a proposal for a policing model and transition plan.

While both councils and the police board worked hard to make the arrangement work, Desjardins said in a statement the decision-making remained difficult.

“The fact remains that two municipalities are making decisions on one budget, regardless of their vastly different needs and it’s challenging on both sides. This issue represents a significant amount of Esquimalt taxpayers’ money that could be used on a variety of projects of benefit to the community. Given that we are at the end of the current agreement, it would be irresponsible to not do our due diligence in considering all our police servicing options.”

Results from public engagement done last spring gauged residents’ attitudes and wishes relating to police services and offered six recommendations for moving forward. The township stated that 74 per cent of respondents support council in its strategic priority to further review policing service delivery options.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is on holiday and was not immediately available for comment on the decision.

ALSO READ: Police union ‘disappointed’ in Esquimalt for rejecting new officer funding

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaEsquimaltVicPD