Toxic drugs killed 192 British Columbians in July: Coroner

The latest data comes a day before International Overdose Awareness Day

Chief coroner Dr. Jatinder Baidwan says at least six people continue to die each day from toxic drugs in the province.

In July, at least 192 people died from toxic drugs in the province, according to the BC Coroner Service's latest monthly report on the opioid crisis. Since the beginning of the year, 1,365 people have died.

"Unregulated toxic drugs continue to cause more loss of life in British Columbia than homicides, motor-vehicle incidents, suicides and natural disease combined," Baidwan said in the release.

Fentantyl was detected in nearly nine out of every 10 fatal overdoses in July 2024. Smoking is the primary mode of consumption, about 64 per cent.

About 80 per cent of the fatal overdoses in July 2024 were males, compared to the 73 per cent this year to date. However, the rate of female deaths in 2024 is nearly double that from 2020 – now 22 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 13 per 100,000.

The July 2024 data is about a 15-per-cent decrease from July 2023 when there were 226 overdose deaths reported.

Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria continue to report the highest number of fatal overdoses, witih 296, 130 and 101 respectively.

"To the loved ones of the approximate 15,140 British Columbians who have lost their lives to drug toxicity since this public-health emergency was declared in 2016, I extend my deepest condolences," Baidwan said.

"These losses impact people far beyond our province, and we must not forget these are sons and daughters, parents and grandparents, co-workers and teammates."

Earlier in the week, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced a new Opioid Treatment Access Line to connect people suffering with addiction to life-saving treatment. The confidential toll-free line, at 1-833-804-8111, is open seven days a week, but only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.