Toxic drugs killed at least 1,158 British Columbians in first half of 2024

Rate of female deaths on the rise, accounting for 28% of fatalities so far this year

The BC Coroners Service says at least 1,158 British Columbians died from toxic drug ingestion in the first six months of 2024.

The service released preliminary data from the months of May and June on Tuesday (July 30), tallying the number of lives lost so far this year to a crisis that continues to be the leading cause of death for anyone aged 10 to 59.

The total for the first half of 2024 is equivalent to about 6.5 people dying per day. It's a nine per cent decrease from the same period in 2023, but no less concerning, according to acting chief coroner John McNamee.

"...the number of lives lost is still significant," he said in a statement.

The service noted that while males still make up the majority of deaths, the proportion of female deaths is rising. This year, females have accounted for 28 per cent of deaths, a jump up from 22 per cent in each of the three years prior.

The age groups worst impacted in 2024 are those aged 40 to 49 (291 deaths) and 30 to 39 (277 deaths). Peopled aged 50 to 59 accounted for a further 228 deaths, followed by those aged 19 to 29 with 167 deaths, those aged 60 to 69 with 158 deaths, and those aged 70-plus with 22 deaths. Twelve of those who died were 18 or younger. The age of three people is unknown.

That breakdown has held fairly steady since 2021.

Also similar this year is the leading role of fentanyl. The BC Coroners Service says it was detected in 82 per cent of expedited toxicological tests in 2024, a small decrease from an average of 86 per cent over the previous three years.

The townships seeing the highest number of deaths are Vancouver (253), Surrey (111) and Greater Victoria (83).

When broken down by deaths per 100,000 people, however, the area seeing the greatest toll is Northern Health. In that region, there were 73 toxic drug deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 52 in Island Health, 44.6 in Vancouver Coastal, 42 in Interior Health and 28.6 in Fraser Health.

The majority of deaths continue to occur inside private residences. In 2024, 562 people died there, while another 330 people died inside other residences – such as a hotel, rooming house or supportive housing site – 194 died outside, 31 died inside a public building, 12 died inside a public washroom, nine died at a medical facility, five died in jail or police custody, and four died at a job site. The location of 11 deaths is unknown.

Smoking has been the leading mode of consumption this year, with 69 per cent of deaths showing evidence of it. That's followed by nasal insufflation (15 per cent), injection (11 per cent) and oral consumption (five per cent).

There have been no deaths at overdose prevention sites in 2024. Only one has ever been recorded by the BC Coroners Service, in 2022.

