Tractor parade celebrates life of Ken Fox

A parade of tractors will honour the life of Ken Fox, third-generation farmer at Silver Rill Corn. Fox died August 18 at the age of 65. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday at the Saanich Fairgrounds at 1 p.m., preceded by the tractor parade. It will begin at Silver Rill Ltd. 7179 Central Saanich Road (down the road from the corn farm).

The parade, which starts around 11 a.m. on Sunday Sept. 16, will go down Central Saanich Road, turn left at Mt. Newton Cross Road, turn left at Wallace Drive heading south, and finally right onto Stelly’s Cross Road towards Saanich Fairground, where Fox’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. In a phone interview, Terry Michell of Michell Farms (who will be participating in the procession), about 20-25 tractors from many Saanich Peninsula farms are expected to be there.