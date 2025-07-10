Tractor stolen from farm market between Crofton, Chemainus

Prompts community search

The stolen tractor shown in use before the theft. Jordan Dirom posted this image of the 2004 Kubota working in the field with pallet forks on the front and a potato hiller on the back — the same configuration it had when it was stolen from Valley Roots Farm Market in the early hours of July 7.

1 / 1 The stolen tractor shown in use before the theft. Jordan Dirom posted this image of the 2004 Kubota working in the field with pallet forks on the front and a potato hiller on the back — the same configuration it had when it was stolen from Valley Roots Farm Market in the early hours of July 7. Advertisement

A tractor stolen from Valley Roots Farm Market between Crofton and Chemainus in the early hours of July 7 has sparked a community-wide search effort, with residents sharing security footage, tracking sightings and narrowing the possible location of the vehicle.

Jordan and Brianne Dirom operate the farm and market at 2711 Mount Sicker Rd. The couple took over the business in early March 2025. Formerly known as Russell Farm Market, the property is now home to Valley Roots Farm Market.

Jordan Dirom shared the theft on Facebook at 7:18 a.m. on July 7, just after staff arrived to find the store broken into and the tractor missing.



“I’m embarrassed and ashamed. But I need your help,” he wrote in the original post, which he continued to update throughout the day.

The stolen vehicle is a 2004 Kubota with pallet forks on the front and a potato hiller on the back. Dirom said it had been left at the edge of the field, ready for next use. Tire tracks indicated it was driven off the property toward the Trans-Canada Highway.

By 10:30 a.m., Dirom reported that CCTV footage confirmed the tractor had crossed the highway at 3:25 a.m. and was seen heading north on Chemainus Road. He said a witness later confirmed seeing the tractor continuing north around 3:30 a.m., followed by another vehicle.

“The tractor is 100 per cent within the red marked area on the Google Maps screenshot,” Dirom wrote in a 1:30 p.m. update, adding that the machine had not gone into Crofton, Chemainus, or toward local ferry terminals.

Descriptions of the second vehicle have varied, with early witness reports calling it a rusty-coloured station wagon or brownish minivan, and later analysis of CCTV footage suggesting it may be a dark grey minivan with a roof rack and possible hitch. Dirom said the vehicle did not appear to follow the tractor from the start, but instead joined it after the highway crossing, possibly waiting near the mailboxes or in front of the old schoolhouse.

In the days that followed, Dirom continued working with community members to gather security footage and tips.

“By the time I visited homes with noticeable security cameras, many were already aware of the situation and were happy to help,” he said. “By checking the roadway during that time we can know exactly how far the tractor went.”

By reviewing security footage from homes along the route, Dirom said they’ve been able to rule out certain areas based on where the tractor was not seen and narrow down where the vehicle may be now.



“When we find a location that doesn't have the tractor passing by at that time, we know we don't need to look past that point,” he explained.

CCTV footage has not yet revealed a legible licence plate. Dirom said they are hoping to capture a clearer view of the trailing vehicle, including its plate, but so far those efforts have been unsuccessful.

The theft has significantly disrupted farm operations.

“During a very busy time of the season I've spent the majority of the past few days dealing with the tractor search,” Dirom said. “Other tasks have been neglected that will have consequences, but for now this is occupying priority. There are many jobs that need to be done on a constant basis that require a tractor or machine. If not found I will likely have to rely on one of the many generous offers from the community to borrow a machine.”

Community members have offered to lend equipment and shared the post widely. Many have expressed sympathy, reassured Dirom that he has nothing to be ashamed of, and noted growing concerns about crime in the Cowichan Valley.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have started a file on the incident.

In his original post, Dirom acknowledged feeling shame and embarrassment over the incident. When asked to elaborate, he said, “I do feel somewhat responsible. I could have placed AirTags, wheel lock or kept it locked in a shop to prevent theft. However, I left the tractor where I was currently using it so it was ready to go the next time I needed, which happened to be at the side of the field.”

Despite the ordeal, Dirom said the experience has not changed how he feels about operating a farm business in Chemainus.

“If anything it encourages me that this is a great location due to the community support and involvement we have received.”



Dirom has a message for the person or people responsible:

“If you give it back I don't think pressing charges would have a beneficial outcome. Instead I’ll just have you on weed pulling duty at the farm to pay back the debt of the stress to myself and the rest of the concerned community.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dirom directly or report tips to local RCMP, quoting file number NC25-10658.