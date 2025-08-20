Trades scholarship to launch at community memorial for late Chilliwack MLA

Public gathering in memory of Dan Coulter will include remarks from family, friends, local leaders

A scholarship will be launched in memory of a former Chilliwack MLA and school trustee at a public gathering next month.

The Community Gathering in Memory of Dan Coulter will "honour the life and legacy" of Dan Coulter who died on Dec. 12, 2024 at the age of 49, said event organizers.

It is set for Sunday, Sept. 14 at All Sappers' Memorial Park in Chilliwack.

The event will focus on remembrance, with tributes from family, friends, colleagues, and local leaders reflecting on his service to Chilliwack, his leadership in public education, and his commitment to inclusion and accessibility.

“Dan led with grit, kindness, and a belief in people’s potential,” said Kelli Paddon, event co-organizer and former MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This gathering is about remembering the friend, neighbour, and leader he was – and helping the next generation carry that spirit forward.”

Coulter served as MLA for Chilliwack from 2020 to 2024, and before that he was a trustee with the Chilliwack School District from 2013 to 2020.

He worked as a welder and became a Red Seal-certified millwright in 1999. That same year, he suffered a serious workplace accident and became a wheelchair user. Coulter later attended the University of the Fraser Valley.

In keeping with his roots in the skilled trades, the Dan Coulter Memorial Scholarship will launch at the event, which will support students in the Chilliwack School District who are pursuing trades.

People can donate to the scholarship at the gathering. There will also be information that day on how to donate online, and it will be shared through the Facebook event page.

A private family memorial happened shortly after Coulter died, and after prioritizing that, family and friends wanted to leave enough space to grieve before planning the community gathering, Paddon said.

"We wanted this to be community-focused and genuinely grassroots, and taking the extra time let us hear from many people, and ultimately plan an accessible outdoor event that has plenty of space for folks and reflects how many lives Dan touched," she said.

People can expect brief remarks, moments of reflection, and the opportunity to connect with others who were impacted by Coulter’s service and friendship, organizers added.

The gathering will take place on Sunday, Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at All Sappers' Memorial Park (5571 Vedder Rd.). The outdoor venue is wheelchair accessible. There is limited seating; people are encouraged to bring a folding chair.