TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Blanshard Street will be closed this weekend

Crews will be repaving Blanshard Street between Burdett Avenue and Douglas Street

Blanshard Street, between Burdett Avenue and Douglas Street, will be closed to traffic Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 while crews repave the road. (City of Victoria)

Drivers should expect some extra delays getting through downtown Victoria this weekend as crews will be repaving a southern section of Blanshard Street.

The street will be closed to traffic between Burdett Avenue and Douglas Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Blanshard Street will be back open to traffic as usual on Monday.

Paving will take place this weekend along Blanshard St from Burdett Ave to Douglas St. The road will be closed from 7am to 8pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Thank you for your patience as our City crews complete this work. #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/qp9KUhKVPm — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) October 30, 2020

