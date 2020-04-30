Traffic at Hillside Avenue, Douglas Street impacted by three-vehicle collision

VicPD at the scene of the crash

VicPD is responding to a collision involving three drivers near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Douglas Street.

According to a Victoria Police Department tweet sent just before 5 p.m. on April 30, officers have arrived at the scene of the crash and say traffic is impacted in the area.

Police have not shared information about the cause of the incident.

We’re responding to a three vehicle crash at Hillside and Douglas. #yyjtraffic in the area will be disrupted. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 30, 2020

More to come.

