Traffic backed up in Vic West due to police incident

Police on scene at Esquimalt Road and Catherine Street

Emergency vehicles are responding to a downed tree in Vic West, causing traffic delays in both directions on Esquimalt Road.

The tree fell near Catherine Street and Esquimalt Road. According to VicPD, one vehicle was damaged but was unoccupied.

Traffic is also backing up on Wilson Street as motorists navigate around the incident.

Police encourage the public to use caution.

Very fresh accident at Esquimalt and Catherine. Avoid if possible. (Also turn on your lights!!!) #yyjtraffic #yyj #vicwest — Nikki Thibodeau (@Nikki2987) December 20, 2019

More to come.

