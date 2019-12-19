(Black Press Media file photo)

Traffic backed up in Vic West due to police incident

Police on scene at Esquimalt Road and Catherine Street

Emergency vehicles are responding to a downed tree in Vic West, causing traffic delays in both directions on Esquimalt Road.

The tree fell near Catherine Street and Esquimalt Road. According to VicPD, one vehicle was damaged but was unoccupied.

Traffic is also backing up on Wilson Street as motorists navigate around the incident.

Police encourage the public to use caution.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Thousands without power, wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

