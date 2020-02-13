A rolled dump truck backs up traffic on the Malahat near Goldstream Park on Feb. 13. (Chuck Meanley photo)

UPDATED: Traffic moving again on Malahat after Thursday morning crash

Delays due to congestion are to be expected

Traffic is moving again on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park after vehicles were delayed by a truck that had rolled Thursday morning.

Just before noon, Emcon Services Inc. tweeted that the crash was fully cleared and that traffic was moving in both directions. The tweet said delays due to congestion should still be expected.

Around 10:40 a.m. DriveBC webcams showed congestion in the southbound lane of the Malahat near Tunnel Hill.

In a tweet, Emcon Services Inc. said the incident was on the Malahat at Finlayson Arm Road. Crews were on scene by about 10:40 a.m.

Lisa Gregus, who was stuck in the congestion, told Black Press Media traffic was already backed up due to blasting. She said a dump truck had to brake hard and lost control.

READ ALSO: Malahat mudslide slowed southbound traffic through Goldstream

Traffic is at a standstill on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road due to a reported truck rollover. (Submitted by Lisa Gregus)

Traffic is at a standstill on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road due to a reported truck rollover. (Submitted by Lisa Gregus)

Traffic can be seen on the Malahat near Tunnel Hill. (DriveBC)

