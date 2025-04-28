Pedestrian killed after being hit at a crosswalk near Nanaimo overpass

First responders called to scene at 5 a.m. April 25

A man is dead after being struck at the intersection at Old Island Highway, Jingle Pot Road and Norwell Drive in Nanaimo Saturday morning.

Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, told the News Bulletin first responders were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 26 after the man, 42, was hit at the crosswalk near the Norwell overpass.

"Firefighters, police, [B.C. Emergency Health Services], responded … The driver was an adult man, remained at the scene, and there were no signs of impairment," O'Brien said.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased and the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP stated road conditions weren't a factor and police spoke with the driver, as well as an independent witness.

"It appears that the vehicle in question was proceeding northbound on Highway 19A and was passing through the intersection on a green light when the pedestrian was struck," the press release noted.

Further, the vehicle was towed from the scene and a mechanical inspection will take place.

Traffic was closed while collision analysts investigated, but according to Drive B.C., the road has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing, but there are no signs of criminality, the RCMP spokesperson said.

Police are seeking other eyewitnesses or dash camera footage from anyone who may have been near the scene at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2025-12349.