Traffic begins to back up throughout Greater Victoria. (Photo via Google Maps)

Traffic congestion starts to build in Greater Victoria, ferries fill quickly

Many hit the road on the Saturday before the holidays

The Saturday before the holidays is a travel day for many and traffic has begun to slow down in the region.

After several days of winter weather and corresponding collisions, only clouds hung over Greater Victoria on Saturday morning and traffic was moving steadily in area. By 11 a.m., however, backs ups began in various locations.

The Trans-Canada Highway traffic is slow leaving Victoria, but it’s smooth sailing past Helmcken Road. The Pat Bay Highway, however, is backed up near Elk/Beaver Lake, near Mount Newton Cross Road, in Sidney and near the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

READ ALSO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

Upon arriving at the ferry terminal, travellers will likely be greeted with a wait as the noon sailing is full and the 1 p.m. ferry is more than 60 per cent full.

There currently isn’t a wait on the Tsawwassen side but with reservations, the noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. ferries are more than 50 per cent full.

Traffic near the intersection of Sooke and Kelly roads has slowed following a collision just before noon and the areas surrounding the Mayfair and Tillicum shopping centres are also backed up.

Dec. 21 is also the last day of winter exams for students at the University of Victoria, so an influx of student travellers can be expected.

