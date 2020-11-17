TRAFFIC: Crash on Douglas Street next to Mayfair mall delaying traffic

Victoria police officers are responding to a crash at Douglas Street and Frances Avenue

A crash at Frances Avenue and Douglas Street next to Mayfair Shopping Centre is delaying traffic in the area, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Patrol officers discovered the crash just before 3 p.m. and officers have been sent to the scene.

More to come.

Patrol officers have discovered a crash at Frances Ave & Douglas Street. @vicpdtraffic officers are heading over to assist in traffic control. #yyjtraffic in the area will be disrupted. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 17, 2020

