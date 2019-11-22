Traffic delayed near Saanich, West Shore border after driver collides with telephone pole

Police remind drivers roads to slow down on slippery, winding roads

Crews responded to the scene of a collision involving a driver and a telephone pole near the border between Saanich and West Shore on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A motorist collided with a telephone pole near the border of Saanich and the West Shore on Friday afternoon causing some traffic delays.

The Saanich Fire Department responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. and found that a driver has crashed into a telephone pole near Munn and Prospect Lake roads.

The Saanich police were called in to assist with traffic control just before 2:30 p.m., said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The driver was not injured, but lines were down so traffic needed to be diverted, he explained.

Officers were still on scene directing traffic through a single alternating lane at 3:30 p.m. while waiting for crews from Telus to arrive to repair the pole.

Police remind drivers that as temperatures drop, the roads stay wet for longer which can make them slippery, said Anastasiades. He recommends reducing speeds especially on winding streets like Prospect Lake and Munn roads.

