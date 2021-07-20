Two people were taken to hospital after a head-on crash that caused major delays for Sooke Road commuters Tuesday evening. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after head-on crash on Sooke Road

The crash caused major delays for traffic Tuesday evening

Const. Meighan Massey, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, said both drivers involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 3700-block of Highway 14, between Kangaroo and Humpback Roads.

Emcon Services, which provides road maintenance on the South Island, tweeted just after 6 p.m. Tuesday that drivers in the section of Sooke Road should expect major delays due to traffic congestion. Emergency crews were on scene just after 6 p.m. as well.

An update from Emcon just after 6:20 p.m. said the crash had been cleared, but people should still expect delays.

