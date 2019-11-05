Traffic delays expected at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to water main installation

Traffic will be affected from Nov. 1-15 at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to the installation of a new water main. (Screenshot/ Google Maps)

Drivers heading towards the Foul Bay and Lansdowne Road intersection will want to schedule some extra time for their commute until mid November.

The installation of a new water main from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15 will cause delays, though traffic will remain open during the duration of the construction.

As a part of these upgrades, lights will be out at the intersection from Tuesday until Friday Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Traffic control operators will be on site providing directions.

For more information, you can contact Saanich public works at 250-475-5599.

