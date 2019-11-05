Traffic will be affected from Nov. 1-15 at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to the installation of a new water main. (Screenshot/ Google Maps)

Traffic delays expected at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to water main installation

Traffic will be affected from Nov. 1-15

Drivers heading towards the Foul Bay and Lansdowne Road intersection will want to schedule some extra time for their commute until mid November.

The installation of a new water main from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15 will cause delays, though traffic will remain open during the duration of the construction.

ALSO READ:Water main installation slows traffic on Blenkinsop Road, McKenzie Avenue

As a part of these upgrades, lights will be out at the intersection from Tuesday until Friday Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Traffic control operators will be on site providing directions.

For more information, you can contact Saanich public works at 250-475-5599.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens after truck hits house in Langford
Next story
Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

Just Posted

Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

It’s estimated by mid November all supplies will be ready to go

Traffic delays expected at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to water main installation

Traffic will be affected from Nov. 1-15

Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

The event takes place on Nov. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CRD issues warning of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

Saanich race car driver sets track record, wins two races in California

Bill Okell turns 65 in November and looks forward to next racing season, senior discounts

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River killing driver

The BC Coroners Service is investigating

Most Read