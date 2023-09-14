Traffic delays expected on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni on Sept. 14

Drivers can expect delays near the Cameron Bluffs wildfire site until early afternoon

Travellers using Highway 4 between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni could face delays today, Sept. 14, 2023, until early afternoon.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting is installing a sign at Angel Rock along Cameron Lake, near the area where the Cameron Bluffs fire burned all summer. Angel Rock is situated at a sharp corner partway between Cathedral Grove to the west and Koen Road to the east.

Traffic will be single lane alternating between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to allow the work to be completed. Drivers could encounter delays of up to 30 minutes.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel, and to watch for roadside workers.