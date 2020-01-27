Traffic delays: Saturday work added to Highway 1 construction schedule

This dangerous stretch of the highway between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway already looks vastly different since widening work started last fall. (Google maps)

Saturday work is a new norm for those traversing Highway 1 between Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway.

The project to widen that section of highway to four lanes was announced last summer and construction started in September 2019 with a full year of work anticipated.

Last fall, the Ministry of Transportation said there would be no weekend construction planned. Friday that plan was tweaked. Drivers can now expect delays on Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in addition to the continued intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Friday’s ministry press release explains the need to shift northbound traffic to one of the southbound lanes to allow crews to safely work on the northbound shoulder. That means drivers can continue to expect single-lane traffic in each direction from 9 a.m. until close of work each weekday, and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be no southbound stoppages until 9 a.m. and no northbound stoppages between 2:30 and 6 p.m. on weekdays to allow for rush hours.

Drivers are advised to use caution, follow the directions of traffic control personnel and obey the construction signs.

When completed, Highway 1 between the Leigh Road interchange and the West Shore Parkway signal will be widened to four lanes with median barrier separation and improved roadside protections.

Other safety improvements to the deadly section of road were completed this spring.

As a short-term safety improvement, the ministry completed installation of 250 reflective “picket” delineators in early March.

The “picket” delineators were installed over the same 1.25-kilometre section that the four-laning is planned for, to help motorists navigate the highway curve.

