TRAFFIC: Early morning crash takes out power pole, closes Quadra Street in Saanich

Police close Quadra from Ambassador to Rogers after early morning crash

A crash and downed pole closed a north segment of Quadra Street early Thursday.

Dealing with a severed power pole, Saanich police closed Quadra from Ambassador Avenue to Rogers Avenue around 4:40 a.m., according to a news release.

The road remained closed as of 6:15 a.m. ahead of the morning commute.

