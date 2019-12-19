Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

One driver tweeted Thursday morning’s commute was the shortest in years

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Wednesday that vehicle traffic would be free-flowing on the Trans-Canada Highway at the McKenzie interchange beginning Thursday, Dec. 19. (DriveBC Traffic camera)

Traffic is free-flowing on the Trans-Canada Highway at the McKenzie interchange Thursday morning with northbound and southbound drivers using the new highway alignment underneath the bridge, eliminating the wait for traffic lights.

#yyjtraffic smooth sailing through the McKenzie interchange. Remember new patterns are in effect! Keep right for McKenzie and left to go under and into town! I went through in the shortest time in years! Enjoy your drive today and pay attention! — Brent D'Argis (@BrentDargis) December 19, 2019

Southbound drivers will stay in the left lanes and remain on the highway, while drivers accessing McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road will exit to the right, similar to the configuration at Helmcken Road. The new configuration will remain in place until the loop ramp is completed in 2020.

Reminder for your morning commute! Traffic patterns have changed. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/6MO77A7m2C — Saanich PD Reserves (@SaanichPD_RCsts) December 19, 2019

BC Drive highway cams show headlights moving through the intersection, with some backup heading into Victoria. One person on Twitter said this morning’s commute was the shortest time in years.



