The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Wednesday that vehicle traffic would be free-flowing on the Trans-Canada Highway at the McKenzie interchange beginning Thursday, Dec. 19. (DriveBC Traffic camera)

Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

One driver tweeted Thursday morning’s commute was the shortest in years

Traffic is free-flowing on the Trans-Canada Highway at the McKenzie interchange Thursday morning with northbound and southbound drivers using the new highway alignment underneath the bridge, eliminating the wait for traffic lights.

Southbound drivers will stay in the left lanes and remain on the highway, while drivers accessing McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road will exit to the right, similar to the configuration at Helmcken Road. The new configuration will remain in place until the loop ramp is completed in 2020.

BC Drive highway cams show headlights moving through the intersection, with some backup heading into Victoria. One person on Twitter said this morning’s commute was the shortest time in years.


