Traffic is backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway due to a reported crash involving three vehicles. (Google Traffic)

West Shore crashes causing delays for morning commuters

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 causing some delays along with a fender bender on Wale Road

The morning commute is crawling with reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Colwood on-ramp.

Traffic heading into Victoria is backed up to Leigh Road.

A fender bender on Wale Road is also causing some delays.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Drive BC highway cameras show a long line of cars on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Colwood exit. (Drive BC)

Previous story
‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school
Next story
VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Just Posted

Ocean swim challenge shines spotlight on Crystal Pool plight

Ultra-marathon swimmer sends tongue-in-cheek invite to Victoria council

Beat the rush: Give the gift of time to the community this holiday season

Volunteer Victoria offers tips for meaningful experiences

West Shore crashes causing delays for morning commuters

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 causing some delays along with a fender bender on Wale Road

Sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Sensitive Santa brings patient holiday cheer to Tillicum Centre

Those who need more time with Santa can book a session ahead starting Nov. 19

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Lowe’s says it will close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores across six provinces

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Most Read