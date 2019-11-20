West Shore crashes causing delays for morning commuters

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 causing some delays along with a fender bender on Wale Road

Traffic is backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway due to a reported crash involving three vehicles. (Google Traffic)

The morning commute is crawling with reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Colwood on-ramp.

Traffic heading into Victoria is backed up to Leigh Road.

TCH at complete standstill southbound up past Millstream onramp due to crash near Colwood. Haven't moved in 15 minutes and can't even merge onto highway. 😧 #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/wht4co4oFh — rh (@wetcoastone) November 20, 2019

A fender bender on Wale Road is also causing some delays.

More to come…



