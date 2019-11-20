West Shore crashes causing delays for morning commuters

The morning commute is crawling with reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Colwood on-ramp.
Traffic heading into Victoria is backed up to Leigh Road.
TCH at complete standstill southbound up past Millstream onramp due to crash near Colwood. Haven't moved in 15 minutes and can't even merge onto highway. 😧 #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/wht4co4oFh
— rh (@wetcoastone) November 20, 2019
A fender bender on Wale Road is also causing some delays.
