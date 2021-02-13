A jackknifed semi truck is blocking northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway at Piedmont Drive. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

TRAFFIC: Jackknifed semi blocking northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Single lane traffic at Piedmont Drive and Pat Bay Highway

A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway in Saanich Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Saanich Police traffic safety unit reported that emergency crews were on scene and that the semi-truck was blocking traffic at Piedmont Drive. That section of the highway has been reduced to single lane traffic and Saanich police say no commercial vehicles are allowed through.

Police are asking people to drive slowly and use caution. They are also recommending people stay at home unless it is essential for them to travel.

