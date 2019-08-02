VIDEO: Traffic leaving Sooke blocked after two-vehicle collision

A witness at the scene said the collision took place in front of Westcoast Tire

Traffic on Sooke Road is blocked after reports of a two-vehicle collision that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in front of Westcoast Tire.

Rick Guenette, a witness at the scene, told Black Press Media there were no obvious signs of injuries.

Guenette said he was driving toward Sooke when he came across the collision, stopped his truck and ran to see if anyone needed help.

He said he saw a girl, “frantic on her phone,” and advised her to sit down.

“She was clearly in the accident and I didn’t want her falling down,” he said.

A submitted video shows a red pickup truck missing one of its back tires and a gold sedan with damage to its front end.

Guenette said he also saw diesel leaking along the road.

After seeing there were no serious injuries, Guenette said he got back in his truck and continued toward Sooke, and saw an ambulance en route to the collision.

Around 3 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that crews were on scene and Highway 14 was closed with no detour available.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP and will update the story when more information is available.


Pedestrian struck on Eric Road in Saanich

Police believe injuries minor

