Royal Bay Secondary School. (Black Press Media file photo)

Traffic lights coming to busy intersection near Royal Bay Secondary School

Royal Bay has agreed to hasten the traffic light installation in anticipation of school start-up

Developers have agreed to move up the scheduled traffic light installation Ryder Hesjedal Way and Latoria Boulevard for ahead of the coming school year.

“We are pleased that School District 62 has partnered in this initiative by contributing funds to this intersection, which will help ease congestion during peak school traffic times,” the city of Colwood states on their website.

ALSO READ: Series of new parks planned for Royal Bay

Royal Bay had agreed to hasten the traffic light installation in anticipation of school start-up in September 2019.

Latoria Boulevard connects Latoria Road, through Royal Bay, to Metchosin Road and provides an entrance onto Ryder Hesjedal Way, which is the street Royal Bay Secondary School is on.

ALSO READ: Major expansion coming to Royal Bay Secondary

The seaside community of homes and planned tourist attraction is expected to increase traffic and pedestrians on the already-busy Metchosin Road.

While there are no current plans to expand Metchosin Road to two lanes in both directions, according to the post, transportation consultants are considering “a whole range of options” to “accommodate growth looking at the next 10 years and beyond.”

ALSO READ: Royal Bay development fast taking shape in Colwood

The intersection of Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway nearby will be upgraded as part of an agreement with Olympic View, according to the city. Both a roundabout and signalizing are being considered for the intersection, they write.

