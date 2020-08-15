UPDATED: One person injured in Malahat collision north of Shawnigan Lake exit

A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat north of the Shawnigan Lake exit may be impacting traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person was taken to hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the Malahat around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 15).

The incident took place in the merge lane near the Whittaker Road turnoff just north of the Shawnigan Lake turnoff, explained Lt. Jerry Lacquement of the Malahat Fire Rescue.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Paramedics also responded – according to a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services, two ground crews were dispatched and one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lacquement said fire crews left around 9:15 a.m. but the tow-truck drivers and highway maintenance crews from Emcon Services remained at the scene to finish up.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

motor vehicle crashTraffic