A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat north of the Shawnigan Lake exit may be impacting traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: One person injured in Malahat collision north of Shawnigan Lake exit

One vehicle left hanging on centre median

One person was taken to hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the Malahat around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 15).

The incident took place in the merge lane near the Whittaker Road turnoff just north of the Shawnigan Lake turnoff, explained Lt. Jerry Lacquement of the Malahat Fire Rescue.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Paramedics also responded – according to a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services, two ground crews were dispatched and one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lacquement said fire crews left around 9:15 a.m. but the tow-truck drivers and highway maintenance crews from Emcon Services remained at the scene to finish up.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

motor vehicle crashTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mount Newton Centre pivots to keep serving seniors
Next story
COVID-19 case confirmed at downtown Victoria 7-Eleven

Just Posted

COVID-19 case confirmed at downtown Victoria 7-Eleven

Employee tests positive, company warns of possible exposure risk between Aug. 10 and 14

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

Mental health challenges add to youth stress load

Part 2 in a Black Press series on Youth Homelessness

Langford bike park rolling along to completion

New park a tribute to Jordie Lunn’s legacy

Mount Newton Centre pivots to keep serving seniors

Peninsula non-profit in need of iPads to stay connected

VIDEO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Gurdeep Pandher leads bhangra lesson on front lawn of the BC Legislature building

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

Most Read