TRAFFIC: Motor vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Sooke Road

Drivers can expect delays in area

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near the intersection of Kangaroo Road is impacting Saturday morning traffic.

According to Google Maps, drivers can expect a delay of approximately 10 minutes when travelling through the area.

Just one day earlier, the driver of a dump truck that rolled over near the same intersection was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the incident occurred after the driver suffered a medical issue.

More to come.

Traffic

