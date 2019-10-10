UPDATED: Traffic on Interurban Road affected by collision near Camosun College

Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after a collision on Interurban Road and Courtland Avenue – just south of the Camosun College Interurban campus.
Saanich police received a report about the incident involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. and were on scene until just after 9:30 a.m.
Traffic on Interurban Road was down to one lane in the area, noted Sgt. Julie Fast. The congestion began to clear once the vehicles were towed away.
