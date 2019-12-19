Traffic on Tillicum Road affected by crash in entrance to Tillicum Mall

A two-vehicle collision is affecting traffic westbound on Tillicum Road.

Saanich emergency crews responded to a report of a crash in the entrance to the Tillicum Mall parking lot on Thursday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m.

Two ambulances blocked traffic on Tillicum Road and two police vehicles blocked the parking lot entrance in front of Winners.

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a collision that occurred just inside the entrance to the Tillicum Mall parking lot off Tillicum Road. Westbound traffic on Tillicum Road is affected. @saanichnews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/97EIMQkeas — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 19, 2019

Neither driver was injured, although two ambulances responded, Const. Markus Anastasiades noted.

Const. Markus Anastasiades of the @SaanichPolice says crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision just before 2:15 p.m. Neither driver was injured although two ambulances were on scene, he noted. — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 19, 2019

An ambulance and a police vehicle were still on-scene by 3:20 p.m.

