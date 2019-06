Woman taken to hospital after crash at Cook and Johnson

A cyclist was taken to hospital with non-critical injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Victoria. Paramedics on bicycle and by ambulance attended the crash at the corner of Cook and Johnson streets. One lane of Cook Street was briefly closed.

