UPDATED: Saanich structure fire sparked in child daycare

Motorists advised to avoid the area of the highway, Glanford Avenue, Royal Oak Drive and Quadra Street off ramp

Saanich Fire has extinguished a structure fire in the 4300-block of West Saanich Road. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

A residential structure fire Friday evening started in a ground-floor daycare, according to Saanich Fire Department.

Saanich fire said it took place in a Society of Saint Vincent de Paul building in the 4300-block of West Saanich Road and was sparked by a pot on the stove in the daycare kitchen.

Everyone was evacuated from the building before crews arrived at the scene and Saanich firefighters were unable to confirm if any children were in the daycare at the time.

Saanich fire tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that the fire was extinguished. Another tweet said the fire was confined to the kitchen by two sprinklers.

There were no injuries, according to Saanich fire, and crews remained on scene until ventilation was complete. There is also minor water damage to four residential condo units in the building.

Saanich fire sent a total of 17 crew members to the scene.

The structure fire created severe traffic delays on Friday evening according to the Saanich Police Department.

As a result of emergency vehicles on scene, traffic on West Saanich Road, Royal Oak Drive, the Quadra Street off ramp, Glanford Avenue and Pat Bay Highway was severely affected and police asked motorists to avoid the area at the time.

Extinguished fire 4300 block. West Saanich Rd. Traffic congestion in the area. Please choose alternate route. pic.twitter.com/a8jkJwmAdg — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) December 13, 2019

