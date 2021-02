Emcon Services says conditions too slippery for tow truck

A six-vehicle pile-up has brought traffic to a standstill in the 5400-block of Sooke Road Feb. 13. (Courtesy of Randi Fillatre)

A six-vehicle pile-up in the Moonlit Cove area of Sooke Road has caused both south and northbound traffic to come to a stop Saturday.

Emcon Services Inc. said RCMP have been dispatched to the 5400-block of Sooke Road, but that the conditions are too slippery for tow trucks to make it in to help.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.

