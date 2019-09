Incident occurred on Metchosin Road near Sooke Road intersection

Reports of a pedestrian struck at Sooke and Metchosin roads Tuesday morning. (News Staff)

Traffic was slowed in Colwood Tuesday morning after reports of a pedestrian struck on Metchosin Road near the Sooke Road intersection.

Traffic on Metchosin and Sooke roads were reportedly slowed for some time.

Colwood Fire, BC Emergency Health Services and West Shore RCMP attended the scene.

As of about 9 a.m. traffic was moving again.

