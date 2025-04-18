VIDEO: 'Pure recklessness' led to crash between SUV and semi in Okanagan

The crash took place near West Bench Hill Road shortly after 5 p.m. April 17

An SUV pictured after a collision with a semi on Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday, April 17, 2025.

An SUV pictured after a collision with a semi on Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Update: 10:45 a.m. April 18

Dashcam footage reveals some reckless driving that led to a crash between a semi and an SUV on Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the southbound lane of the highway just before West Bench Hill Road shortly after 5 p.m. April 17 and led to front-end damage to both vehicles. One person was seen taken from the SUV, loaded onto a gurney and taken away by ambulance.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a call about the incident at 5:15 p.m. Two ambulances and an advanced care paramedics response unit went to the scene.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients. One patient was transported to hospital in serious condition. The other patient was transported to hospital in stable condition," BCEHS said in an email Friday.

The semi truck was being operated by Western Turf Farms, and the company posted dashcam video of the incident that shows the white SUV fly across the turn lane median at a high speed and clip the right front end of the semi.

"What went down outside Penticton today was no accident it was pure recklessness," the company said in its post on Instagram. "A driver car consumed by the thrill of a race with a pick up truck lost control and hit one of our trucks head-on ... It was a wild, crazy, and completely avoidable situation."

Traffic was backed up for some time following the crash.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Penticton RCMP for more information.

Original:

A collision between a semi and an SUV is affecting traffic on Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly after 5 p.m. April 17 on the southbound lane of the highway, just before the turn onto West Bench Hill Road.

BC Ambulance, the RCMP and the local fire department are at the scene, where the SUV came to a rest off the highway having sustained heavy front-end damage. The semi also shows signs of damage to its front end.

A Black Press Media reporter at the scene witnessed a person being helped out of the SUV and onto a gurney. An ambulance later left with the person inside.

Traffic is backed up and reduced to one lane southbound on the highway from West Bench Hill Road and back. Traffic is also down to one lane heading north.