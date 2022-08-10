Traffic snarled in Langford after truck loses load

West Shore motorists are being warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon in Langford due to a traffic incident.
In a tweet published at 2:30 p.m., Emcon Services Inc. said a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road.
Traffic has been reduced to single-lane alternating while the site is cleaned up.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.