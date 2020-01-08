Traffic snarled on Sooke Road due to crash involving two cars, cyclist

Clean up crews are on site after a crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist, who was transported to hospital. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

Traffic is backed up at Sooke Road near Royal Roads University due to crash.

A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic in the westbound lane. Colwood Fire Department estimates for the next hour there will only be one lane of traffic moving in both directions through the area. A car at the scene appeared to be involved in a head-on collision and was being towed away.

The crash involved a cyclist, who was transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.



