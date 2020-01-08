Clean up crews are on site after a crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist, who was transported to hospital. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

Traffic snarled on Sooke Road due to crash involving two cars, cyclist

Colwood Fire Department anticipates single lane traffic for an hour

Traffic is backed up at Sooke Road near Royal Roads University due to crash.

READ ALSO: First year UVic student among the 176 victims of Iran plane crash

A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic in the westbound lane. Colwood Fire Department estimates for the next hour there will only be one lane of traffic moving in both directions through the area. A car at the scene appeared to be involved in a head-on collision and was being towed away.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of jackets claimed at Cool Aid Society’s 12th Annual Coat Giveaway

The crash involved a cyclist, who was transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A crash involving two vehciles and a cyclist is backing up traffic on Sooke Road near Royal Roads University. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Just Posted

First year UVic student among the 176 victims of Iran plane crash

She was a student in the bachelor of commerce program

Traffic snarled on Sooke Road due to crash involving two cars, cyclist

Colwood Fire Department anticipates single lane traffic for an hour

Hundreds of jackets claimed at Cool Aid Society’s 12th Annual Coat Giveaway

Donations from the community were given to hundreds of people in need

Capital Regional District plans to send dried sewage waste to mainland for use as fuel

Biosolids will be shipped from Hartland Landfill to Lower Mainland

Salt Spring woman walks Saanich Peninsula in support of Indigenious pipeline opponents near Houston, B.C.

Jan Slakov will arrive at provincial legislature Thursday afternoon after walking 33 kilometres

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

Cowichan Valley car dealerships hit by thefts of gas and more

Drilling and syphoning gas, stealing shocks and converters: car crime is up: dealers say

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Most Read