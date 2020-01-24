VIDEO: Traffic snarled during Friday evening rush hour, now clear

Traffic was backed up all over Greater Victoria

A car went off the road causing traffic delays for evening commuters. (Credit: Hannah Pemberton)

Incidents on the Island Highway, the Trans-Canada Highway and the Pat Bay highway were causing major delays all around Greater Victoria during the Friday evening commute.

Hey #yyjtraffic are you having trouble getting home tonight? Check out this video from @Meghanstwins showing the back up on the TCH. @VictoriaNews @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/PEWZqmH5gj — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) January 25, 2020

Rush hour got an early start Highway 1 due to a reported vehicle that went off the road between the McKenzie interchange and the Helmcken overpass.

Traffic backed up past Mayfair going Northbound TCH #yyjtraffic — Calum (@Calum_C) January 24, 2020

Another incident on the Pat Bay Highway caused massive delays for commuters. Adding to the traffic headache, View Royal Fire Department confirmed a cyclist was hit on Island Highway causing major delays in that area.

Did everyone in Victoria decide to leave work at the same time today? WTF is with traffic #YYJ. A 15 min drive home just took me an hour! #yyjtraffic #wtf #smallcityproblems — Melissa Elliott (@AlohaGinger) January 25, 2020

This has backed up traffic considerably from VGH / Helmcken all the way to West Saanich road. #yyjtraffic — Mark Rosario (@markrosario) January 25, 2020

One person on Twitter said traffic was backed up beyond Mayfair Mall on Douglas Street.

According to Google Traffic Maps the traffic has cleared.



