Traffic was impacted on Sooke Road after a morning crash on Thursday. (Google maps)

Traffic was impacted on Sooke Road after a morning crash on Thursday. (Google maps)

TRAFFIC: Sooke Road stretch reopens after Thursday morning crash causes major delays

Highway 14 was closed, then down to one-lane before incident was resolved

Sooke Road has reopened in both directions after a Thursday morning crash caused delays.

Traffic agencies said the roadway incident was all clear just before 8 a.m.

Highway 14 was fully closed around 6:30 a.m. in both directions, between Goodridge and Harbourview roads, as crews responded to a crash.

ALSO READ: Highway 14 corridor work on track for completion

ALSO READ: West Shore Crash Map: The top intersections reporting collisions last year

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar crashTrafficWest Shore

Previous story
3 groups build relationships to house Ukranian family in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Traffic was impacted on Sooke Road after a morning crash on Thursday. (Google maps)
TRAFFIC: Sooke Road stretch reopens after Thursday morning crash causes major delays

The Hope Centre at 6750 West Coast Rd. is accepting bottle donations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. (Photo-contributed by Hope Centre)
Homeless numbers on the rise in Sooke

Sahasi Erven is pictured having a laugh by his garden at 2201 Chambers St. on July 8, 2022. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Victoria carpenter counters war in Ukraine with love for flowers

Oak Bay embarks on lease negotiations to house refugees from Ukraine in this municipally-owned home on Hampshire Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
3 groups build relationships to house Ukranian family in Oak Bay