TRAFFIC: Sooke Road stretch reopens after Thursday morning crash causes major delays

Sooke Road has reopened in both directions after a Thursday morning crash caused delays.
Traffic agencies said the roadway incident was all clear just before 8 a.m.
Highway 14 was fully closed around 6:30 a.m. in both directions, between Goodridge and Harbourview roads, as crews responded to a crash.
**MVI** #BCHwy14 road closed at Harbourview Rd . Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/1f87gcRJ0z
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) July 14, 2022
