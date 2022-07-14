TRAFFIC: Sooke Road stretch reopens after Thursday morning crash causes major delays

Highway 14 was closed, then down to one-lane before incident was resolved

Traffic was impacted on Sooke Road after a morning crash on Thursday. (Google maps)

Sooke Road has reopened in both directions after a Thursday morning crash caused delays.

Traffic agencies said the roadway incident was all clear just before 8 a.m.

Highway 14 was fully closed around 6:30 a.m. in both directions, between Goodridge and Harbourview roads, as crews responded to a crash.

**MVI** #BCHwy14 road closed at Harbourview Rd . Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/1f87gcRJ0z — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) July 14, 2022

ALSO READ: Highway 14 corridor work on track for completion

ALSO READ: West Shore Crash Map: The top intersections reporting collisions last year

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar crashTrafficWest Shore